France to expel 12 Algerian diplomats, recall ambassador amid escalating tensions

France will expel 12 agents serving in the Algerian consular and diplomatic network in France and will recall its ambassador to Algiers for consultations, the French presidency said in a statement, adding that Algerian authorities were responsible for “a brutal deterioration in our bilateral relations”.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot also said on X that Algeria’s decision was “unjustified” and that dialogue “cannot go one way”.

The move comes after Algeria protested against France’s Sunday indictment of three Algerians, including a consular official, on suspicion of involvement in the 2024 abduction of Algerian opposition activist, Amir Boukhors, in a Paris suburb.

The men, who are also being prosecuted for “terrorist” conspiracy, were placed in pre-trial detention.

Boukhors, an influencer known by the nickname “Amir DZ”, has more than a million followers on TikTok.

The Algerian foreign affairs ministry said the arrest of the consular official aimed to “humiliate Algeria, with no consideration for the consular status of this agent, disregarding all diplomatic customs and practices, and in flagrant violation of the relevant conventions and treaties”.

France later said Algeria had expelled 12 of its diplomatic staff.

France’s relations with Algeria, a former colony, have long been complicated, but took a turn for the worse last year when President Emmanuel Macron supported Morocco’s position over that of Algeria over the disputed Western Sahara region.

But only last week, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot had said that ties between the two countries were returning to normal.

Source: AFP