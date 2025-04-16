Bishop of Bafoussam calls on voters to ‘make no mistake’ in this year’s election

As Cameroon gear up for a presidential election later this year, a Catholic bishop in the central African country has urged citizens to vote their consciences and to avoid errors in their choice of president that they may live to regret.

Cameroonians are scheduled to vote in a Presidential election in October, with the country’s 92-year-old President, Paul Biya – in power now for over 43 years – still expected to seek an eighth mandate.

The world’s oldest leader will face a fractured opposition-with the leading names including Professor Maurice Kamto of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement who claims to have won the 2018 Presidential election; Lawyer Akere Muna, one-one time President of Transparency International – Cameroon and a leading actor in the fight against corruption; Joshua Osih of the opposition Social Democratic Front; and Cabral Libii, a journalist, law lecturer and opposition member of parliament.

Convinced that this year’s election could be an inflection point in the country’s political story, Bishop Paul Lontsie-Keune of Bafoussam, in Cameroon’s West Region, has called on Cameroonians to massively register and vote in the election.

Addressing thousands of Christians who took part at a recent pilgrimage at the Our Lady of Maria Sanctuary in Douelong, Bamougoum, West Region, the cleric warned Cameroonians against choosing the wrong person that could lead to a lifetime of regret.

“Cette année no make erreur,” the bishop said in a mixture of French and English – a lingua-franca developed by Musician Lapiro de Mbanga. The statement loosely translates as “this year, make no mistake.”

He recognized the freedom of every citizen to vote for any candidate of their choice, but noted that if citizens vote against their consciences – as often happens when money is used to buy votes – then they would be opening the highway to a lifetime of regret that they had a chance to make history, and they busted it.

“Vote your conscience, it is decisive. You can engage in politics but be guided by your conscience. You can be a good Christian and a good politician,” the bishop said.

“You have an assignment to participate in elections… remain engaged to build this beautiful country that belongs to us all,” he said.

He urged the Christians to resist what he called the “demon of intimidation.” Without citing names, Lontsie-Keune made references to the intimidating tactics employed by Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji.

Nji has frequently made reference to the blender and what it does to spices to demonstrate how the state would deal with those who go against the law.

“When you maintain law and order, you do so without qualms… I’d like to tell you that the maintenance of law and order, you have to understand, is like the blender and the criminals for us are the condiments. When you put peanuts, pepper, tomatoes and garlic in the blender, it’s the paste that comes out, you have to remember that,” Nji has said. He recently warned political parties against any form of protests, using the same metaphor.

“Don’t be discouraged; don’t die before your death,” the bishop said as he called on Cameroonians to resist all forms of intimidation.

“Cameroon is neither a grave nor paradise,” Lontsie-Keune remarked.

“The real country of ‘If I had known’ is not prison but hell fire and the master there is Lucifer. Be afraid of the country of ‘If I had known and also be afraid to stay away from the Kingdom of God,” he said.

The reference to Hell in connection with the next presidential election aligns with what the Bishop Barthélemy Yaouda Hourgo of Yagoua in Cameroon’s Far North region said earlier in the year.

“We’re not going to suffer any more than this. We’ve already suffered enough. The worst is not going to come. Even the Devil should first take power in Cameroon and then we’ll see,” the bishop said, insisting that Biya should have no more business at the helm of the state.

“Resist the demon whose mission is to silence you. The characteristic of the demon is to reduce others to a silent mood; so that they can reign…they will also warn you that if you talk you will see,” he told his flock.

Catholic bishops had in a pastoral letter released on March 28 not only urged citizens to massively register and vote, they also insisted on the values of integrity, patriotism, morality, vision, and a capacity to manage transparently as some of the criteria voters should look for in any of the candidates.

They also called for a code of conduct to guide the election-one that will make for a peaceful, free and fair election, whose outcomes should be accepted by all.

Source: Crux