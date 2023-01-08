Football: Manchester United agree to sign Vincent Aboubakar on loan

Premier League (PL) club, Manchester United, have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Cameroon captain, Vincent Aboubakar on loan for the remainder of the 2022/2023 season from Saudi Arabian outfit, Al-Nassr.

The Red Devils are currently in the winter transfer market for a new forward after terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract after the just concluded World Cup in Qatar.

The Portugal captain was later signed by Al-Nassr, thereby linking up with Aboubakar, who currently plies his trade with the Saudi-Arabia club.

Aboubakar since joining the club 18 months ago has netted 13 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr this includes 4 goals from the 12 matches he has so far played this season.

Man United, after making inquiries, from the Middle East side, have been told that Aboubakar will be available and that the club is willing to let the 30-year-old leave on loan.

Al-Nassr was disposed to the deal because they have exceeded the limit for non-Saudi Arabian players in their first-team squad following the arrival of Ronaldo and they cannot register the five-time Ballon d’Or winner until one of their 7 foreign players leaves the club.

According to Saudi Arabian news outlet OKAZ, Man United and Turkish giants, Fenerbahce have an agreement in place to take Aboubakar on loan this January, with the Cameroonian expected to favour a move to the Premier League.

Aboubakar’s potential temporary move to Old Trafford would be a perfect deal for both Man United and Al-Nassr, as it will mean the former would have strengthened Erik ten Hag’s options in the attack, while the latter will also be able to officially register Ronaldo.

