Football: 19-year-old eligible to represent Cameroon, Nigeria and Belgium wanted by Serie A clubs

Italian clubs Torino and Empoli are currently showing interest in talented striker Hemsley Akpa-Chukwu according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Born in Douala, Cameroon Akpa-Chukwu is eligible to represent the national teams of Nigeria, Cameroon and Belgium.

Torino and Empoli have been impressed by his strong performances in lower tiers of Italian football.

The 19-year-old striker initially caught the attention of the Serie A with his display in the Primavera 2-B, finding the net 10 times in 23 matches.

His impressive form carried over to Serie B with Bari, where he scored a goal in his first 29 minutes on the field in the second division of Italian football.

Torino and Empoli are reportedly in a bidding war to acquire the services of the promising youngster

Both clubs are vying to sign him and intend to integrate him as a key player in their squads for the 2024/2025 Serie A season.

The tr-national forward has played in two games for the Belgian U19 national team.

Although he has played twice for Belgium at youth level, the talented striker remains eligible to represent Nigeria at the U20, U23, and senior levels.

Source: All Nigeria Soccer