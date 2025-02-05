FECAFOOT: Swiss Supplier Fourteen to outfit the Indomitable Lions

Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) announced on February 4, 2025, that Swiss brand Fourteen will be the new kit supplier for the Indomitable Lions and all of Cameroon’s national football teams.

Fecafoot’s Emergency Committee selected Fourteen following a recommendation from the federation’s internal procurement commission, the governing body said in a statement. The decision followed a review of six bids.

This new partnership comes nearly six months after Fecafoot terminated its contract with American supplier One All Sports on August 6, 2024, for failing to meet its commitments. That partnership, which began in August 2022 and was initially scheduled to last three years, was cut short. At the time, Fecafoot pledged to launch a new tender process to find a supplier “worthy of the national teams’ prestige.”

“Fecafoot is pleased with the quality of the contractual commitments and the upcoming partnership with Fourteen, whose credibility and track record are remarkable,” the federation added.

Founded in Geneva in 2011, Fourteen is a relatively young brand in international football. It operates in more than 12 countries, but its football portfolio is limited. One notable partnership was signed with Kosovo in 2018. In Switzerland, Fourteen supplies kits for clubs such as FC Aarau and CS Italien GE. Primarily an all-sports brand, Fourteen also outfits teams in tennis, volleyball, basketball, and polo. Cameroon is the second national team to wear the Swiss brand.

Source: Sbbc