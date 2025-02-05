Egypt’s deputy FM meets Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Abu Bakr Hefni delivered a message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to President Paul Biya of Cameroon, which emphasized the deep-rooted relationship between the two sisterly countries and expressed a desire to further enhance cooperation in all fields.

This took place during a meeting the senior Egyptian diplomat had, during his current visit to Yaoundé, with Secretary-General of the Cameroonian Presidency Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, according to a press release by the foreign ministry on Wednesday 5/2/2025.

The Cameroonian official highlighted the commitment of both countries’ leaderships to maintaining political consultations and coordination, as well as fostering cooperation.

The deputy foreign minister also met with Cameroon’s Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations Felix Mbayu to hand over a message from Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty to his Cameroonian counterpart Lejeune Mbella Mbella, which underscored Egypt’s eagerness to enhance bilateral relations and highlighted efforts to follow up on the outcomes of the Joint Committee, especially the memoranda of understanding signed between the Egyptian Diplomatic Institute and the Cameroonian Institute of International Relations, as well as the MoU signed between Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peace building and the Cameroonian National Committee for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration.

Discussions between the two sides touched on ongoing preparations for holding the Egyptian-Cameroonian Business Forum.

During both meetings, viewpoints were exchanged regarding regional and international issues of mutual interest, with the Cameroonian side expressing appreciation for Egypt’s active role as regards various regional and international issues, particularly the crises facing the African continent.

The deputy foreign minister’s visit aimed to build on the momentum in the relationship between Cairo and Yaoundé, especially after the 7th session of the Joint Committee that convened in Cairo on 5-6 November and was co-chaired by the two countries’ foreign ministers.

