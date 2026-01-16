Eneo recovers only CFA59bn from state electricity bills in 2024

Eneo’s annual report highlights a further deterioration in payments by the state and its entities for electricity consumption in 2024. The company says the year was “marked by a less sustained payment effort” from public administrations.

According to the report, the central government and its entities paid only CFA59 billion over the full year, a level deemed insufficient “to even partially cover the amounts owed to Eneo for the period.” This shortfall is compounded by weak payments from some large state-owned companies that rank among the grid’s biggest consumers. Alucam and Camwater paid a combined total of just CFA6 billion.

The document also notes that Eneo “received virtually nothing” for public lighting during the year, nor for tariff compensation. Both items are nevertheless described as key revenue streams for the power utility.

This situation reflects a long-standing trend. Regular payment of public electricity consumption has for years been a major challenge for the sector’s finances. In an April 2024 interview with Business in Cameroon, Eneo chief executive officer Amine Homman Ludiye said the company issues around CFA7 billion in monthly invoices to public entities. “But since the start of this year—2024—our collections were limited to CFA1.5 billion in January and CFA1.8 billion in February,” he said.

The state plans to automate electricity bill collections from 2026

From 2026, the government plans to tighten the treatment of unpaid electricity bills by public entities, which in turn weaken Eneo’s cash flow and that of the wider sector. For several years, the Public Treasury has been forced to step in for these administrations to settle bills that continue to accumulate. Under the National Energy Compact, the government plans to “put in place a mechanism to guarantee regular and full payment of public entities’ electricity bills.”

According to the document, several measures are being considered to force public entities to pay their monthly electricity consumption. For public institutions, these include integrating electricity bills for month N-1 into the payroll payment file for month N, factoring electricity arrears into their budgets, and deducting subsidies at source from beneficiary entities to offset energy consumption in cases of persistent arrears. For state-owned companies, the plan provides for deducting amounts owed for electricity consumption at source from advance payments received by beneficiary firms.

If these measures are effectively implemented from 2026, they could significantly alter financial flows in the electricity sector. By ensuring regular and automatic payment of public consumption, the state would sharply reduce the burden of arrears on Eneo’s cash position.

Source: Business in Cameroon