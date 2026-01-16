Issa Tchiroma denies talks with Biya regime

Issa Tchiroma is not in talks with veteran ruler Paul Biya’s government, his spokeswoman said Thursday, despite claims of negotiations after last year’s disputed presidential elections.

Biya, 92, is the world’s oldest head of state and has been in power since 1982. He was re-elected for an eighth term of office in October. But Tchiroma, who fled into exile in The Gambia, maintains he was the real winner of the vote.

In recent days, rumours have swirled online that Tchiroma’s camp was in talks with the government. Biya promised in a New Year’s address that he would appoint ministers “in the coming days” but has so far failed to do so.

Tchiroma’s spokeswoman, Alice Nkom, wrote on Facebook that “no discussion, no compromise, no participation in any electoral process whatsoever can be envisaged”.

The opposition leader said in the statement that he “never intended to negotiate my electoral victory, neither before, nor during, nor after the vote”.

His Front for the National Salvation of Cameroon (FSNC) is boycotting upcoming parliamentary and municipal elections.

“Any political party that takes part in them endorses the wrongdoing and makes itself complicit,” Nkom said.

Source: AFP