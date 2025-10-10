ELECAM: Over 8 million to vote in presidential election

Cameroon’s electoral body Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) said Friday that 8,010,464 people have registered to vote in the country’s upcoming presidential election.

The voters include 3,716,567 women and 4,293,897 men, ELECAM said in a statement, adding that the vote will take place on Sunday at over 31,000 polling stations nationwide. Twelve candidates, including incumbent President Paul Biya, are competing in this election.

More than 6,500,000 people voted in the country’s last presidential election in 2018.

In a press conference on Friday, Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji warned that plans to disturb the poll “will not be tolerated and will face the full force of the law.”

Source: Xinhuanet