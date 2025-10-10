Biya regime closes borders ahead of presidential polling day

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji on Friday announced the closure of national borders ahead of Sunday’s presidential election.

“National borders shall be closed 48 hours to polling day. They will be reopened the following day after voting,” said Atanga Nji in a statement.

He said the circulation of goods and persons within the territory by road, railway, and air is banned on polling day until 6:00 p.m. local time.

Over 8,000,000 registered voters are expected to vote during Sunday’s presidential election, according to Cameroon’s electoral body Elections Cameroon.

Incumbent President Paul Biya, leader of the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, is seeking to extend his 43 years in office by winning a new seven-year mandate.

Source: Xinhuanet