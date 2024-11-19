Douala: six suspects arrested following the murder of a French woman

Six individuals have been arrested following the assault that claimed the life of a French woman on the night of November 13, 2024, on a public street in the Makéa neighborhood. The announcement was made at a press conference on November 15 by Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua (photo), the governor of the Littoral region.

According to the governor, 60-year-old French national Martin Valérie Renée Michelle was in the company of a 71-year-old Cameroonian, Mbamlou Jean-Pierre, at a restaurant in Makéa, near the area known as the Saint-Laurent pharmacy, where they had dinner. On their way back, they were confronted by a group of assailants who, after robbing them, stabbed the woman, who later succumbed to her injuries at Laquintinie Hospital in Douala.

The rapid response of law enforcement led to the arrest of six suspects who have confessed, according to the governor. Authorities are now searching for additional suspects. Following this fatal attack, the French General Consul in Douala, Jean-Charles Ledot, advised French nationals “to avoid walking in Douala’s streets at night, including in so-called residential neighborhoods.” Similar advice had already been issued by the French diplomat in September after a Cameroonian man was killed in the Bali neighborhood by “microbes,” a group of youths armed with blades who have been terrorizing Cameroon’s economic capital.

Source: Sbbc