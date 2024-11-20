Star Building: Prime Minister Dion Ngute chairs  cabinet meeting

On Tuesday 19 November 2024, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute chaired a cabinet meeting.

Cameroon Concord News understands the meeting focused on the presentation of the aggregates of the 2025 preliminary finance bill: its general configuration and the main thrusts of the public investment budget.

Dion Ngute called on his government team to comply with the guidelines set out by President Biya in a circular dated 23 November 2024 on the preparation of the State budget.

‘I invite my team to respect the guidelines contained in the Presidential Circular of 23 October 2024, and to take into account the requirements induced by the principles of rationalisation and prioritisation’, insisted Chief Ngute.

The circular signed by the Head of State defines the overall objective assigned to the State budget for the 2025 financial year.

‘During 2025, the overall objective of public action remains the strengthening of the economic growth dynamic, as well as its inclusive nature, in order to promote the industrial transformation of our productive fabric and an improvement in the living conditions of the population. To this end, the following levers of action should be implemented as a matter of priority’, states the Biya document.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé