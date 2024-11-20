French Cameroun: 1 dead, 27 cholera cases confirmed in Maroua

Authorities in the Far North region have confirmed 27 cases of cholera, including the death of a five-year-old child in Maroua, the regional capital and administrative center of Diamaré. The announcement, made Monday by state broadcaster CRTV on its Facebook page, signals a worrying resurgence of the epidemic in the region, following an earlier report from the senior divisional officer of Diamaré, Jean-Marc Ekoa Mbarga, who cited 17 cases.

Currently, the outbreak appears confined to the districts of Maroua II and Maroua III. In response, Jean-Marc Ekoa Mbarga has ramped up awareness efforts among local populations. According to the state broadcaster, he toured Maroua’s markets and bus stations to stress the importance of preventive hygiene measures to curb the spread of cholera, a persistent threat in the region. He also assured residents that all reported cases are receiving state care and additional measures are underway to contain the disease.

Flooding Increases Cholera Risk

The risk of cholera spreading to other parts of the region remains high due to widespread flooding that has affected several localities since the beginning of the year. Heavy rains from July to October 2024 caused severe flooding in the departments of Diamaré, Mayo-Tsanaga, and Mayo-Kani, with even greater impact in Logone-et-Chari and Mayo-Danay.

Although conditions in Mayo-Danay improved by late October as floodwaters receded, the situation remains critical in Logone-et-Chari, where river levels in the Logone and Chari basins continue to rise, according to a November 11 report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Authorities and humanitarian organizations have warned that the recent flooding significantly raises the risk of cholera outbreaks. To address this, the Ministry of Public Health, in collaboration with its partners, conducted a preventive vaccination campaign from October 16 to 20, 2024, in the Mayo-Danay districts of Yagoua, Vele, and Maga, which were heavily affected by the floods. The campaign aimed to vaccinate 131,604 vulnerable individuals aged one and older.

Cholera’s Persistent Threat

Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease that can lead to death if untreated. It spreads primarily through the consumption of water or food contaminated with the feces of an infected person. The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that proper hand hygiene, effective sanitation measures, and prompt treatment of cases are crucial to controlling outbreaks.

Cameroon’s worst cholera epidemic occurred in 2011, with 22,762 cases and 786 deaths. As recent flooding exacerbates vulnerabilities, authorities are intensifying efforts to prevent a repeat of such devastation.

Source: Sbbc