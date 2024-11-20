Dschang double landslide: West Governor announces end of searches

Awa Fonka Augustine, governor of the West Region, announced on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, the end of rescue operations following the double landslide that struck the Dschang Cliff on November 5. “The searches are over,” he confirmed in statements reported by the national radio. According to him, rescue teams recovered 12 bodies from the debris, while 12 families have reported missing relatives. Two injured individuals were hospitalized. Additionally, “three heavy trucks, three smaller vehicles, and a motorcycle” were retrieved from the rubble.

The first landslide occurred around 10:30 a.m., blocking traffic and stranding numerous vehicles. The second slide, which took place around 2:30 p.m. at the same location, buried three heavy-duty machines working to clear the initial debris, as well as three Coaster buses, five Picnic vehicles, several motorcycles, and numerous passersby and locals, the governor explained. The Dschang municipal loader, which was buried during the catastrophe was also recovered and its operator, Kevin Mbafou, was miraculously rescued alive, as confirmed by Mayor Jacquis Gabriel Kemleu Tchabgou.

Rescue teams, including firefighters and volunteers, worked tirelessly since the disaster to recover victims and secure the area. Despite their efforts, several people remain missing, and only a few victims have been found. As the rescue operations conclude, local authorities are stressing the importance of heightened vigilance against landslide risks, particularly during the rainy season.

In a recent statement, Governor Awa Fonka Augustine advised residents against settling in swampy areas, on hillsides or mountains, or on soils primarily composed of sand or clay. He also called on authorities at all levels to intensify public awareness efforts and implement preventive measures to reduce the risk of future disasters. This statement follows a warning from the National Observatory on Climate Change (Onacc), which alerted the public to potential landslides in the West Region, specifically identifying three high-risk departments: Menoua (where Dschang Cliff is located), Haut-Nkam, and Ndé.

Source: Sbbc