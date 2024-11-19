Yaoundé: soldiers receive US training in IED countermeasures

From November 4 to 8, 2024, Yaoundé hosted a seminar focused on countering threats posed by improvised explosive devices (IEDs). This training, organized through a collaboration between the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, and the Cameroonian government, aimed to strengthen Cameroon’s response to terrorist risks impacting both its security forces and civilians. The U.S. Embassy in Yaoundé issued a statement on November 15 detailing the event.

Participants in the five-day training, including law enforcement officers, customs officials, border guards, and internal security agents, received guidance on identifying, neutralizing, and protecting against IEDs. According to Joseph Love, the U.S. Embassy’s regional security officer, the initiative demonstrates the strong security cooperation between the two nations. “Together, we can bolster our collective security and protect our communities from the threat of terrorism,” he said.

Cameroon is especially vulnerable in its Northwest, Southwest, and Far North regions, where armed separatist groups and Boko Haram affiliates frequently employ IEDs. During the training, Cameroonian agents also explored emerging IED-related threats, such as terrorist groups’ increasing use of drones—a concerning global trend.

Due to its proximity with Nigeria, Cameroon remains particularly exposed to Boko Haram attacks, often involving IEDs against military personnel, civilians, and infrastructure. The Far North region has been hit hardest by these attacks, as reported by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which recorded at least 11 IED incidents this year, resulting in civilian casualties. Boko Haram’s insurgency has affected Cameroon since 2014, while kidnappings and ransom demands add to regional insecurity in areas like Adamaoua, the North, and Ngaoundéré. Recent war ammunition seizures, such as the 3,144 rounds found on a bus traveling between Maroua and Yaoundé, highlight the persistent internal security risks; such materials are often used in manufacturing IEDs.

In this context, U.S.-Cameroon cooperation in IED threat management is crucial to enhancing the nation’s response capabilities and to bolstering regional and international efforts against terrorism. “This collaboration reflects the unwavering commitment of the United States and Cameroon to protect our communities from terrorist threats and advance efforts toward lasting peace and security in Cameroon,” the U.S. Embassy stated.

Source: Sbbc