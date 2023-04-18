Douala: Samuel Eto’o’s father dies!!

The father of Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto’o, who currently moonlights as president of the Cameroon Football Federation has died.

David Eto’o, suffered a heart attack and was reportedly in a coma for several days before passing away on Monday 17 April 2023 in Douala.

David Eto’o, an accountant by profession is known to the public thanks to his illustrious son, Samuel Eto’o, a former world football star.

Eto’o who played for FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea and many other prestigious clubs regularly invited his parents to big games in Europe.

The home of the deceased in the Denver estate in the fifth district in Douala is now very busy with many people coming to the family home to pay their last respect to the father of six.

By Fon Lawrence in Douala