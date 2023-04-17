Akere Muna keeps up the pressure in Glencore scandal

Lawyer Akere Muna has filed three cases against the companies involved in the Glencore scandal. The aim is to find the perpetrators with whom the mining and trading giant has collaborated in the country.

Akere Muna does not intend to give up the fight in the scandal for which the commodities trading giant Glencore was sentenced to pay €321m for corruption in Africa.

The case involves the local branch of Glencore and agents of two Cameroonian public companies: the Société nationale de raffineries du Cameroun (Sonara) and the Société nationale des hydrocarbures (SNH).

Culled from The Africa Report