“Do not be afraid”: Apostolic Nuncio to Diocese of Edea

The representative of the Holy Father in Cameroon has urged the people of God in the Catholic Diocese of Edéa not to be afraid as the local Church enters a period of leadership transition following the retirement of its Bishop.

In his homily during the Welcome Mass of the Apostolic Administrator of Edéa Diocese appointed on June 4, following the retirement of Bishop Jean-Bosco Ntep, Archbishop José Avelino Bettencourt urged the faithful to embrace unity, prayer, and fidelity.

“Do not be afraid, because our Heavenly Father knows us intimately and protects us,” the Nuncio said during the June 21 Eucharistic celebration that was held at Sacred Heart Cathedral of Edéa Diocese.

He acknowledged that moments of transition in the life of the Church can bring concern, but insisted that Christian hope is anchored in God’s providence rather than human circumstances.

The Vatican diplomat reminded the faithful that Christ repeatedly encourages believers not to succumb to fear.

At the same time, he distinguished between fear rooted in anxiety and what he described as “holy fear,” a reverent awareness of God that leads to deeper faith and vigilance.

“Do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Evil has no power over us unless we give it to it,” he said.

Archbishop Bettencourt urged the faithful to cultivate trust in God as the strongest defense against fear, temptation, and despair, especially in a world marked by instability and moral challenges.

“The best remedy is a deep trust in God,” he said.

The Apostolic Nuncio in Cameroon, since his appointment in August 2023, further emphasized that Christian life is built on two inseparable dimensions: discipleship and mission, noting that all baptized believers are called to be both followers of Christ and witnesses to the Gospel.

“As baptized, you and I are called to be both disciples and apostles. Eternal life begins here and now,” he said.

The Apostolic Nuncio cautioned against attempts to privatize the faith, insisting that the Gospel must be proclaimed openly and courageously.

“The world tries to convince us that proclaiming the Gospel is not for everyone. But Jesus tells us: What I say to you in the darkness, speak in the light,” he said.

The member of the Clergy of Canada’s Ottawa-Cornwall Catholic Archdiocese warned that Christians may face misunderstanding or suffering for living and proclaiming their faith, but encouraged them not to be discouraged.

“If we preach the Gospel, we will suffer, yes, like those who preceded us. But Jesus says: do not be afraid,” he said.

Turning specifically to the Diocese of Edea, the Apostolic Nuncio called for unity among the faithful as they welcome Mons. Paul Nyaga.

“We must be one Church, one diocese, one body of believers,” he said.

Archbishop Bettencourt also paid tribute to Bishop Ntep, who led the Diocese of Edéa for over 20 years, describing his retirement as a normal and prayerful transition in the life of the Church.

“This does not mean that he loves you less. On the contrary, it means he loves you more, because he understood it was time for someone else to take over,” the Nuncio said.

Commending Mons. Nyaga’s experience and service, he called on the faithful to support him with prayer and openness during this period of transition.

“We invite you all to pray with the Holy Father for your new Bishop,” he said.

The Nuncio invited the people of God in the Diocese to deepen their listening to the Word of God and to remain anchored in the Eucharist as the foundation of their unity and mission.

“We begin to listen to the Word of God—not the word of one another, but the Word of God,” he said.

Mons. Nyaga is expected to govern the Diocese of Edéa until a Local Ordinary is appointed.

Source: aciAfrica