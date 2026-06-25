Yaoundé sees untapped economic potential in border regions

For decades, Cameroon’s border municipalities have remained on the fringes of economic development despite their strategic location. The government now wants to turn those areas into engines of growth, regional integration and cross-border trade.

On June 12 in Yaoundé, the steering committee overseeing the Border Municipalities Development Support Program (Pradef) took another step toward launching the initiative, which is being led by the Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance (Feicom).

The program aims to strengthen the economic attractiveness of the 96 municipalities located along Cameroon’s borders and reposition them as gateways for regional commerce and local development.

The meeting brought together several institutional and financial partners, including the Ministry of Decentralization and Local Development, United Councils and Cities of Cameroon, the Association of Regions of Cameroon, the Development Bank of Central African States and Afreximbank.

Strategic Territories With Limited Infrastructure

Pradef is built on a simple observation: border municipalities occupy strategic positions but remain among the country’s least developed territories. Some sit along major trade corridors. Others serve as key transit points between Cameroon and neighboring countries. Yet many continue to suffer from inadequate infrastructure, weak public services and limited capacity to turn their geographic position into economic opportunities.

The border with Nigeria illustrates the challenge. Stretching about 1,700 kilometers, it connects Cameroon to Africa’s largest economy. However, much of the economic potential generated by this corridor continues to benefit Nigeria, while many Cameroonian border communities capture only a small share of the value. According to Feicom, the situation reflects a broader problem: border municipalities still struggle to attract investment, commercial activity and trade flows.

Turning Borders Into Growth Hubs

Studies conducted ahead of the program’s design in 2022 identified several recurring obstacles. Many municipalities lack the institutional and financial capacity to support economic activity around border areas. Infrastructure needed to facilitate trade remains insufficient in many locations. Local governments also face challenges positioning themselves as active participants in regional integration.

Pradef is designed to address those constraints through three main pillars: strengthening municipal institutions, improving local economic competitiveness and developing infrastructure that supports cross-border activities. The objective is not simply to build more infrastructure but to equip local authorities with the tools needed to benefit from economic flows that already pass through their territories.

Preparing for Implementation

Four years after its conception, the program is entering what authorities describe as a decisive phase. During the Yaoundé meeting, members of the steering committee reviewed the technical and financial instruments needed for implementation. Feicom has already begun the process of recruiting external expertise to support the program’s rollout.

The next step will be to secure financing and begin implementing projects on the ground. The broader stakes are significant. Cameroon shares more than 5,000 kilometers of borders with six countries, yet several of its border regions remain among the least developed parts of the country.

For the program’s promoters, those regions should no longer be viewed solely through the lens of geographic isolation. Instead, they see them as reservoirs of untapped economic opportunities. Feicom’s vision is clear: transform border municipalities into showcases for Cameroon and strengthen their ability to attract investment and economic activity.

Behind that ambition lies a broader shift in thinking—one that sees borders not as neglected peripheries, but as future centers of development.

Source: Sbbc