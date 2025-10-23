Demonstrate until Biya leaves, says senior opposition politician

A senior opposition leader is calling on Cameroonians to demonstrate until the country’s ailing president, Paul Biya, packs and leaves the Unity Palace.

The senior opposition politician who elected anonymity said the demonstrations which must start immediately the constitutional council hands the people’s victory to a man who has ruled the country for 43 years with no evidence to show for such a long stay in power must only end when Biya escapes.

“Cameroonians must stay the course. Young Cameroonians must stay on the streets for months if their fate must change. They should be ready to walk to Etoudi to take Biya out. The Unity Palace is the people’s palace and a defeated presidential candidate must not occupy it,” he said.

“Young Cameroonians have been disrespected by the government. They get humiliated by Biya’s military when they want to demonstrate their frustration. This is an opportunity for Cameroonians to rid themselves of a dictator who has demonstrated open contempt for a people he is supposed to serve. He must be made to understand that he has overstayed his welcome,” he stressed.

“There are plans for people who will be on the streets to be fed. We are calling on demonstrators to avoid destroying state property or breaking into people’s shop. Our plan is to take Biya down and not to destroy our economy,” the irate politician told the Cameroon Concord News Yaoundé editor, Rita Akana.

“We are urging the Diaspora to play an active role in this struggle to liberate our country. Members of the Diaspora should help family members with money for them to buy groceries. We will be on the streets until the corrupt regime crumbles,” he stressed.

“We have successfully struck fear in the minds of those government officials. By voting massively against an incompetent Paul Biya on October 12, we have demonstrated that we can change things peacefully. However, if the ruling CPDM wants war and chaos, the people will deliver war to those who have dumped us into poverty and engineered the worst form of corruption in the country,” he pointed out.

“Cameroon is our country too. We have international support and let the Biya regime not think this is the Anglophone crisis. This situation is different and all Cameroonians including those in the South and Centre are sick and tired of Biya’s arrogance and corruption,” he stressed.

“We are also urging Cameroonians to avoid any acts of tribalism. This is a struggle against tribalism, nepotism, corruption and arrogance and all Cameroonians have been victims of the Biya regime. We must fight as an oppressed people against political elite who have distinguished itself through its corrupt practices,” he pointed out.

“We are aware of what is happening in the ministries and companies. Young men and women get sodomized before they are given employment. We already have a long list of directors and ministers who engage in such acts and once we take over, they will all be held accountable. We cannot tolerate impunity,” he concluded.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai