Cameroonian youths ready to chase Biya out of Etoudi!

As ruling party officials are calling for calm, so too are young Cameroonians planning to make Cameroon ungovernable with the objective of taking the country’s ailing president out of the presidential palace.

Cameroonian youths are tired being unemployed, molested by the country’s authorities and disrespected by their government.

Cameroonian youths are tired being babies. They want to demonstrate that they have come of age and that it is their time to determine the country’s political destiny.

The calls for massive demonstrations after the proclamation of doctored election results in favor of a dying president are resonating with young Cameroonians in all the nooks and crannies of the country given that they had voted for change but the country’s election body, ELECAM, has doctored the results to favor the incumbent, Paul Biya, 96 (real age) who is suffering from acute senility.

Cameroonians have concluded that this is one election fraud too many. Cameroonians have taken a lot and they are not willing to be served by a government which has, at best, been irresponsible.

The message from the country’s youths is clear. They don’t want to deal with a government which is rich in vain promises and low on concrete actions. They are ready to chase Mr. Biya out of power if he does not respect himself. It is up to him to leave honorably if he prefers dignity.

The government has for forty-three made empty promises, always promising gold and delivering hardship. The government’s words are enticing but if you scratch beyond the surface, you see that it is a government which will never change its old ways.

Cameroonians have always heard huge figure being announced for development projects, but these projects have only been implemented on paper.

Today, because Cameroonians are united and determined to head to the Unity Palace to dislodge Mr. Biya, the lazy king, from the people’s palace, we are hearing the politicians calling for calm.

Cameroonians have heard these words every day from greedy politicians in Cameroon for forty-three years. The greedy politicians will always declare that the opposition is misleading youths to take to the streets to protest while their children are studying study abroad. The greedy ruling party politicians do not understand that what they see in other people is exactly what they can do. Ruling party politicians are not only greedy, they are manipulative.

Cameroonians who are already on the streets to protest are hungry or frustrated. It is hunger and anger against the ruling party that will drive them to the streets and many young Cameroonians hold that it is high time greedy politicians in Cameroon stopped this rhetoric which is only designed to keep them in power.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai