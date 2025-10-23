Yaoundé: Internet access disrupted as election protests continue

Internet access in Cameroon is significantly disrupted as protests continue over alleged irregularities in this month’s presidential election, Internet monitor NetBlocks said on Thursday.

“We can confirm a significant, ongoing disruption to internet connectivity in Cameroon which may limit coverage of events on the ground,” NetBlocks said in an email to Reuters.

Cameroon’s constitutional council on Wednesday threw out all petitions contesting the October 12 presidential election, clearing the way for full results to be announced.

Paul Biya, the world’s oldest ruler at 92, is widely expected to maintain his 43-year grip on power despite an energized opposition pushing for change.

Protests flared in several cities after partial election results reported by local media showed Biya was on course to be declared the winner.

Clashes broke out between security forces and opposition supporters in the northern cities of Maroua and Garoua.

