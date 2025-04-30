CPDM Crime Syndicate: traditional ruler of Mada honors Dion Ngute

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, on an official visit to the Far North since April 28th, was bestowed with high honors at the Mada chieftaincy by Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, the locality’s lamido and President of the National Assembly. Following a courtesy visit to Djibril on April 29th, 2025, Ngute, the nation’s fourth-ranking official, was elevated to the status of grand notable of the Mada chieftaincy, located in the Tokombéré sub-division of the Mayo-Sava division.

In a ceremony rich with symbolism, Djibril presented Ngute with items signifying his new rank: a large boubou robe, a piece of fabric, and a traditional chechia hat. Gifts in kind were also presented, underscoring the esteem in which Mada’s distinguished guest was held, and the honor bestowed upon him by the village’s residents. Local inhabitants viewed the Prime Minister as a prestigious envoy, tasked with listening to their concerns and relaying them to President Paul Biya.

This is not the first instance of Djibril conferring such a distinction upon an external public figure. In January 2025, he named Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation and former captain of the Indomitable Lions, a grand notable of the Mada lamidat. Eto’o, like Ngute, received the traditional attributes associated with his new status within the second-class chieftaincy.

Ngute, in addition to his role as Prime Minister and head of government, also serves as chief of Bongongo 1 village in the Ndian division of the South-West region. His current visit to the Far North region was primarily for the inauguration of the Logone River bridge in Yagoua, which he presided over on Monday.

Source: Sbbc