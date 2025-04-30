Southern Cameroons: Idenau Customs intercepts counterfeit Indomitable Lions jerseys

Customs officials in Idenau, Fako department, Southwest region, on April 25, 2025, made their first seizure of Fourteen-branded jerseys. The operation follows the memorandum of understanding signed between Customs and the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) on April 2, 2025, in Yaoundé.

The seizure of 20 counterfeit jerseys underscores the government’s commitment to combating the clandestine import and brand counterfeiting of items for which Fecafoot holds exclusive national rights. Customs officers intercepted the items while inspecting a suspicious package, which also contained 20 pieces of women’s clothing and eight undeclared mobile phones.

Customs aims to significantly curtail illicit trade at the borders and within the country. The agreement with Fecafoot specifically seeks to integrate the obligations of the exclusivity contract into customs surveillance to prevent the counterfeiting and smuggling of products related to the Indomitable Lions, Cameroon’s national football team. It also aims to protect consumers from substandard goods by ensuring their traceability and intensifying the crackdown on illegal networks.

To this end, Customs is bolstering its control systems at maritime, air, and land borders to track fraudulent imports. It is monitoring the circulation of exclusive Fecafoot equipment and merchandise while providing detailed information on irregular imports to trace them back to the final recipients.

Fecafoot, for its part, has pledged active collaboration with Customs in the fight against counterfeiting, with joint operations planned to seize more illicit products.

The partnership between Fecafoot and Fourteen, the new kit supplier for the Indomitable Lions, was formalized on February 5, 2025. This agreement marks a significant step in the effort to combat counterfeit products in Cameroon.

Source: Business in Cameroon