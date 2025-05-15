Breaking News

CPDM Crime Syndicate:  Public debt up 5.7% by March 2025

CPDM Crime Syndicate:  Public debt up 5.7% by March 2025

Cameroon’s total public debt stood at CFA14,442 billion as of March 31, 2025, according to the national sinking fund CAA. This marks a 5.7% increase over the past year, though the debt level actually dropped by 1.4% compared to the previous month.

The CAA described the figures as a sign of “active and cautious” debt management. The agency says the country is following its 2025-27 Medium-Term Debt Strategy, which aims to keep debt below 50% of gross domestic product.

At the end of March, Cameroon’s public debt represented just 44.7% of its GDP. This is well under the 70% ceiling set by Cemac’s convergence criteria.

A closer look at the debt breakdown shows that the central government carries the largest share. As of March 2025, 92.8% of the total debt was held by the central administration, 7% by state-owned companies and public institutions, and 0.2% by local governments. These figures underscore the dominant role of the national government in Cameroon’s public borrowing.

Source: Business in Cameroon

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Cameroon Intelligence Report
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.

Back to Top