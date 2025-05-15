CPDM Crime Syndicate:  Public debt up 5.7% by March 2025

Cameroon’s total public debt stood at CFA14,442 billion as of March 31, 2025, according to the national sinking fund CAA. This marks a 5.7% increase over the past year, though the debt level actually dropped by 1.4% compared to the previous month.

The CAA described the figures as a sign of “active and cautious” debt management. The agency says the country is following its 2025-27 Medium-Term Debt Strategy, which aims to keep debt below 50% of gross domestic product.

At the end of March, Cameroon’s public debt represented just 44.7% of its GDP. This is well under the 70% ceiling set by Cemac’s convergence criteria.

A closer look at the debt breakdown shows that the central government carries the largest share. As of March 2025, 92.8% of the total debt was held by the central administration, 7% by state-owned companies and public institutions, and 0.2% by local governments. These figures underscore the dominant role of the national government in Cameroon’s public borrowing.

