Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, a senior member of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement was reelected speaker of the country’s National Assembly on Tuesday.

During an elective plenary sitting of the lower house, Cavaye garnered 125 out of the 137 votes with the other 12 being void votes.

Born in 1940, Cavaye has been the speaker of the house since 1992.

