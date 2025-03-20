Hon. Rose Abunaw’s vision of women era as she quits Mohwa

The former Vice President of the National Assembly today challenged Cameroonians to consider rallying behind female politicians so as to create gender parity.

During a recent sackcloth removal in loving memory of her late elder sister General Nana Abunaw, Rose Abunaw said Yaoundé had built women’s leadership but must expand their fields of participation in governance.

“Cameroonian women were part of the struggle to build this great nation since 1961, advancing women course is a duty that Unity Palace owes every Cameroonian woman and I will continue to be part of this push for women leadership in Cameroon,” Hon. Rose Abuanw added.

Hon. Rose Abunaw explained that she was leaving Mohwa- the once renowned Manyu women association for personal reasons.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that Hon. Rose Abunaw has relegated Mohwa for Eyumema. “In my commitment to Mohwa, I have had the pleasure of working with very sound Manyu women at different times and in different capacities in Mohwa. All of them treated my late sister General Nana with love and respect but I think it’s now the time for me to move on,” Hon. Rose Abuanw said.

This item is still developing

By Soter Agbaw-Ebai with files from Kingsley Betek