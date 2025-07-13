CPDM Crime Syndicate: 92-year-old Biya to seek eighth term

President Paul Biya said Sunday that he would be seeking an eighth term in office in October’s elections in a bid to extend his nearly 43 years in power.

Biya, 92, posted the announcement on X in French and English.

“I am a candidate for the 12 October 2025 presidential election. Rest assured that my determination to serve you is commensurate with the serious challenges facing us,” he wrote.

“Together, there are no challenges we cannot meet. The best is still to come.”

Biya was already the de facto candidate of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), of which he is party leader.

Several longstanding supporters of Biya have appeared to distance themselves from him in recent months, and there have been two high-profile defections from Biya’s camp in recent weeks.

But the opposition is deeply divided and is struggling to unite behind a single candidate.

Source: AFP