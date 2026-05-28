Celebrating the 3-Day Catholic Women Association Cameroon Convention in UK

This weekend’s 3-day Catholic Women Association (CWA) Cameroon-Europe Convention in Great Britain stands as a phenomenal testimony to the enduring strength of faith, culture and community among Cameroonian Catholics in Europe.

Under very inspiring themes, “Together With Our Lady of Good Counsel” and “Building Strong Families Through the Example of Mary Our Mother,” the CWA Cameroon-Europe come together promises to be not only a spiritual gathering but also a profound moment of reflection, renewal and collective purpose.

At a time when Cameroonian families across Europe and even beyond are facing increasing social, moral and economic problems, the role of the members of the Cameroon Women Association as custodians of faith and pillars of the Cameroonian family has never been more crucial.

The Catholic Women Association of Cameroon has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to nurturing Cameroonian homes grounded in Christian values, promoting unity within Cameroonian communities and supporting the spiritual growth of future generations particularly those born in the Western world. We of the Cameroon Concord News Group believe and fervently that the UK meeting therefore comes as a timely and necessary initiative.

The choice of Our Lady of Good Counsel as a guiding inspiration is deeply significant. Mary, the Mother of Christ, remains the perfect model of humility, wisdom, obedience and unwavering trust in God. In a nation like Cameroon often characterized by uncertainty and division, turning together to Our Lady of Good Counsel symbolizes a collective desire for divine guidance, peace and wisdom in addressing the challenges facing Cameroonian families and Cameroonian communities today.

Equally commendable is the convention’s emphasis on building strong Cameroonian families through the example of Mary Our Mother. The family remains the foundation of every society and strong families are built on love, sacrifice, prayer, mutual respect and moral integrity. By drawing inspiration from Mary’s virtues, the Cameroonian Catholic women are reaffirming their commitment to raising children in faith, strengthening marital bonds and preserving values that sustain healthy and peaceful homes.

Beyond its spiritual dimension, this convention also reflects the beauty of cultural solidarity among Cameroonians living in continental Europe. Gatherings such as this provide an opportunity to strengthen ties among members, celebrate shared traditions, encourage younger generations and reinforce a sense of belonging within the Cameroonian diaspora community. It is through such unity that Cameroonian communities thrive and continue to contribute positively both to their host nations and to their homeland.

The organizers and members of the Catholic Women Association Cameroon-Europe deserve sincere praise for their dedication, vision and tireless efforts in bringing this important event to life. Their work reflects the enduring mission of the Holy Roman Catholic Church to evangelize, uplift families and foster Christian fellowship.

As the convention unfolds over the three days, one hopes that participants will leave spiritually enriched, morally inspired and more deeply committed to their roles as mothers, wives, leaders and ambassadors of Christ in society. May the 3-Day Catholic Women Association Cameroon-Europe Convention in UK strengthen bonds of sisterhood, renew faith and inspire practical actions that will continue to transform families and Cameroonian communities long after the convention concludes.

Indeed, this come together is more than an event. It is a powerful indication that faith, unity and family values remain central to the life and future of the Christian community. In honoring Mary Our Mother and seeking the counsel of Our Lady of Good Counsel, the Catholic Women Association Cameroon-Europe is lighting a path of hope, resilience and spiritual renewal for generations to come.

To this I put my name

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai