Iran announces retaliatory attack on US base following American aggression

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warns the enemies that any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic will not go unanswered.

In a statement on Thursday, the IRGC issued a “stern warning” to the enemies after US forces launched strikes against the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

Following the US military attack on a point on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport with aerial projectiles, the IRGC carried out new strikes targeting the US air base from which the attack originated in the wee hours of Thursday, it added.

“This response is a serious warning to the enemy that they should know the act of aggression will not go unanswered,” the IRGC emphasized.

The elite military force warned of a “more decisive” response if the enemy repeated any act of aggression.

It also said the responsibility for the consequences of any IRGC response lies with the aggressor.

The statement comes after the IRGC Navy on Thursday forced an American tanker to turn back. The tanker was trying to illegally cross the Strait of Hormuz after it had switched off its tracking system, despite Iran’s restrictions.

“Following a swift and decisive response by the IRGC Navy, including warning fire directed towards the vessel, the tanker was forced to stop and retreat,” Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran shut down the strait to enemies and their allies following the launch on February 28 of the United States’ and the Israeli regime’s latest bout of unprovoked aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.

It began exercising far stricter controls after US President Donald Trump announced an illegal blockade of Iranian vessels and ports in continuation of the aggression and in violation of the terms of a ceasefire the US president, himself, had declared earlier.

The IRGC’s Navy has pledged to enforce Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei’s “historic” directive concerning the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: Presstv