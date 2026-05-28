Berlin seeks Yaounde’s backing for UN Security Council bid

Germany has stepped up diplomatic efforts to secure Cameroon’s support ahead of the June 3 election for non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council. On May 22, Cameroon’s Secretary General at the Ministry of External Relations, Oumarou Chinmoun, met with Knut Zuchan, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the German Embassy in Yaoundé, at Germany’s request.

According to the ministry, the discussions focused on bilateral cooperation and Germany’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the 2027-2028 term. The move comes as Berlin intensifies outreach to UN member states ahead of the vote in New York.

Germany and Cameroon maintain long-standing cooperation ties in areas such as economic development, local governance, health, agriculture and environmental protection. In recent years, Germany has expanded its financial support for projects in Cameroon. A recent funding package worth CFA58.3 billion was allocated to programs covering rural development, sustainable natural resource management, decentralization, social cohesion and healthcare.

For Berlin, Cameroon’s support carries both diplomatic and strategic value as Germany seeks to strengthen its partnerships across Africa in support of its Security Council campaign.

Germany officially announced its candidacy in September 2024. The country has built its campaign around three main priorities: climate, international security and conflict prevention.

Berlin has also highlighted its role in negotiations that led to the adoption of the Pact for the Future in September 2024, a UN framework aimed at accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals and addressing emerging issues such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation and reform of the multilateral system.

German authorities also point to the country’s financial and operational role within the United Nations system. Berlin presents itself as a strong supporter of multilateralism through its budget contributions, participation in peacekeeping operations and backing for coordinated responses to international crises.

Climate financing remains a key part of Germany’s diplomatic message. The government says it has committed at least €6 billion per year since 2022 to public climate projects worldwide.

On security issues, Germany also highlights its positions on terrorism, small arms proliferation, armed conflicts and emerging threats linked to cyberspace, outer space and new technologies.

Berlin further advocates for more inclusive peace processes involving women, young people and marginalized groups.

By seeking Cameroon’s backing, Germany is less focused on opening a new chapter in bilateral relations than on turning an existing cooperation partnership into diplomatic support in a major multilateral election.

Source: Business in Cameroon