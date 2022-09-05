Boko Haram: General Blama from Cameroon is New Deputy Commander of Multinational Joint Task Force

The newly appointed Deputy Force Commander (DFC) of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Brigadier General Assoualai Blama from Cameroun resumed duty on Friday 02 September 2022 after the out gone DFC, Brigadier General Harouna Assoumane from Niger Republic completed his tenure.

The handover ceremony was presided over by the Force Commander (FC) MNJTF Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim. The FC thanked the outgoing DFC for his contributions to the MNJTF and wished him a safe journey back to his home country and success in his future endeavours.

The new DFC in his remarks thanked the FC for the warm reception accorded him and promised to contribute positively to the success of the MNJTF. He added that though all military staff officers (MSOs) were from the different Troop Contributing Countries of Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Benin Republic, there was the need for all to cooperate to end the insurgency. He pledged to put in his best in fulfilling his duties as the DFC.

Source: PrNigeria