Biya may not be returning anytime soon!

President Paul Biya who has been hospitalized in France will not be returning to Cameroon anytime soon, a source close to the ailing leader has informed the Cameroon Concord News Group.

Mr Biya travelled to France for a prostrate cancer operation and has not been responding to treatment, the source added.

“The cancer seems to be spreading and due to his age, things are not falling in place as planned. If the president will be coming home, he might not be in front of the plane as his health is not the best. He is old and anything can happen. Our concern now is who will take over after him when the next in line is also very sick in France?”

Meanwhile, the ruling CPDM is planning to have an extraordinary congress before the end of the year based on the fact that the news from Paris is not good.

The extraordinary congress will also look at how to modify the party constitution to ensure that the position of chairman is not a lifetime affair.

The congress will also be an opportunity to look at those who might possibly step in just in case the president returned in the cargo compartment of the plane, our source said.

Our source furthered that an Anglophone was being considered for the post of party chairman and anybody who occupies the post might run in case the inevitable occurs.

However, there are also fears that the military might step in if the transition is not properly managed. Our informant hinted that one of the generals whose name the Cameroon Concord News prefers to keep under wraps was already being suspected of talking with the French government.

“A palace coup is very likely to take place in Cameroon. We might see the Gabon-style coup. Cameroon is in for dangerous times. We are scared of street violence as the level of frustration and unemployment leaves much to be desired. The days ahead are unsettling and if care is not taken, Cameroon could descend into chaos”.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai