Abuja: End of MOHWA as Chief Stella Ntui introduces Nyene Mawn

Nyene Mawn is the name of a new group looking to form a fresh Manyu women association in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is made up of individuals from the defunct MOWAH – and it intends to launch its existence with a flurry of interest on social media in the entire Nigeria.

Nyene Mawn Nigeria appears to be the brainchild of scores of Manyu women who no longer identify with MOHWA Global. The Nyene Mawn Nigeria project is also supported by hundreds of Manyu women in Europe, Cameroon and the USA.

Chief Stella Arhewoh says on her face book:

“This is an era of understanding the Manyu diaspora: empowering the Manyu girl child, moving Manyu Division forward and stop the spread of disunity among Manyus. We urgently need an answer. But MOHWA failed to provide an alternative.”

The creation of Nyene Mawn in Belgium inspired thousands of Manyu women around the globe who are oppose to corruption, lies and arrogance in leadership.

Chief Stella Arhewoh will now be overseeing the destiny of Nyene Mawn in Nigeria and the hundreds of Manyu women in Nigeria, Ghana and Benin Republic denied a voice by the MOHWA dictatorship in Cameroon.

Speaking on Sunday in Abuja, Nigeria, Chief Stella Ntui observed that Manyu Division needs a woman organization that offers real solutions that challenges the old MOHWA system and builds meaningful relationship with a wide range of Manyu women organizations all over the world.

By Soter Agbaw-Ebai with files from Nyeme Mawn Nigeria