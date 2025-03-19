BEAC opens 157 new positions despite ongoing recruitment dispute

Yvon Sana Bangui, the governor of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), announced a recruitment drive for 157 middle-management positions within the institution. These roles are available to citizens of the six CEMAC member states (Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, and the Central African Republic). The positions require qualifications equivalent to a two- or three-year post-secondary degree, such as a DUT, a bachelor’s degree, or similar credentials. Applicants must be no older than 35 years as of the application deadline.

The governor also clarified that BEAC employees meeting the educational requirements and with exemplary disciplinary records are eligible to apply, regardless of age or seniority. The open positions cover a wide range of roles, including administrative officers, IT specialists, protocol officers, actuaries, security agents, project management assistants, auditors, economists-statisticians, HR managers, accountants, lawyers, executive secretaries, and various technical maintenance and procurement positions.

Candidates are required to submit their applications by March 31, 2025, through the BEAC website (www.beac.int/travailler à la BEAC). The full details of the recruitment process will be provided in the official invitation letter.

However, this new recruitment comes amid an ongoing dispute over a previous hiring process. In December 2021, BEAC launched a recruitment competition for senior management positions. The results were announced in April 2023, with 66 candidates from across CEMAC countries declared successful. But, as early as August 1, 2022, the President of the BEAC Board of Directors, Hervé Ndoba, had instructed the then governor, Abbas Mahamat Tolli, to immediately halt the recruitment process. He argued that the pre-selection results had already damaged the credibility of the process and harmed the bank’s image.

In response, Governor Tolli emphasized that no body should interfere with BEAC’s operations, as they were conducted with transparency and in the bank’s best interests. Despite this, on October 6, 2022, the Ministerial Committee of the Central African Economic and Monetary Union (CEMAC) passed a resolution not only suspending the recruitment but also calling for an audit of the process.

Later that day, BEAC’s Board of Directors, relying on an internal audit report, ordered the continuation of the recruitment process. In light of this, Governor Tolli sought legal advice from the CEMAC Common Court of Justice in Ndjamena regarding the legality of the Ministerial Committee’s suspension. On November 16, 2022, the court ruled in favor of the governor, confirming that the suspension was unlawful and reinforcing BEAC’s exclusive authority over its recruitment process.

Despite the legal backing, the recruitment process for the 22nd class of senior management at BEAC was suspended in June 2023, two months after the final results were published. The 66 candidates who had been accepted into the program formed a group and have threatened to take legal action if necessary.

Yvon Sana Bangui, who took over as BEAC governor in the meantime, has made resolving this dispute a priority. On January 29, 2025, he announced the launch of an audit of the contested recruitment process. The firm RSM France was selected to conduct the audit after an international selection process that began in July 2024. The governor emphasized that the audit will be conducted with full transparency and independence, with the aim of providing a report that will guide the Ministerial Committee’s decision on the next steps in the recruitment process.

Source: Business in Cameroon