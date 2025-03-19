Chad denies involvement in Cameroon researcher killings, expresses Condolences

Chad’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul, issued a statement expressing condolences to the families of victims in the Soulédé-Roua massacre in Cameroon’s Far North region, and denied any Chadian involvement in the incident.

“In this painful circumstance, Chad expresses its deep compassion and extends its sincere condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the Cameroonian people,” the statement read.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ declaration followed social media rumors implicating Chad in the massacre. N’Djamena authorities were clear in their denial. “None of the victims of the incident that occurred on March 2, 2025, in Soulédé-Roua, in Cameroon’s Far North, are of Chadian nationality, contrary to the rumors circulating on social media,” Fadoul wrote.

Chad’s position aligns with that of Cameroon. On March 10, Cameroon’s Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation, Madeleine Tchuente, identified the victims as Cameroonian nationals: researcher Frédéric Mounsi, academic Bienvenu Bello, and their guide. Tchuente’s statement detailed the circumstances of the tragedy, stating the men were “flogged, lynched, and burned alive by a mob in Soulédé-Roua.”

The victims were conducting research on drinking water access for the Mandara Mountains population. Nearly a week after the killings, approximately twenty suspects were arrested and remain under investigation.

Source: Sbbc