Battle for Etoudi: Biya-Ngoh Ngoh reshuffles military leadership

President Paul Biya signed a series of decrees reshuffling the upper ranks of Cameroon’s military leadership. These presidential orders formalized several high-level promotions and moved some generals into the second section, marking their retirement from active duty.

Among the most significant changes, General René Claude Meka was confirmed as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, a post he has held since 2001. In the Air Force, General Benoît Bède Eba Eba was appointed Chief of Staff, succeeding Brigadier General Jean Calvin Momha, who was recently elevated to the rank of Major General.

The reshuffle also included new promotions to general rank. Colonel Ngolo Ngomba, former Chief of Staff of the Presidential Guard and most recently Deputy Military Secretary at the Ministry of Defense, was among those awarded a general’s stars. In the National Gendarmerie, Colonel Raymond Boum Bissoue, formerly Deputy Director of Employment and Infrastructure, was promoted to Brigadier General and appointed Commander of the 3rd Gendarmerie Region. Meanwhile, General Pierre Louba Zal became the new Central Director of Coordination at the Gendarmerie, replacing General Daniel Elokobi Njock. The latter was promoted to Major General and named Inspector General of the National Gendarmerie, along with Generals Emmanuel Amougou, Hypolite Ebaka, and Ahmed Mahamat, who also advanced to the same rank.

The Navy also experienced significant advancements. Rear Admirals Joseph Fouda, Jean Mendoua, and Pierre Njine Djonkam were each promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral.

Generals Baba Souley and Camille Nkoa Atenga were moved to the second section, signaling their retirement from active service.

This high-level reshuffle, implemented during a politically and security-sensitive period, seems to pursue a dual objective: reinforcing leadership continuity while gradually redistributing responsibilities across the defense forces. The changes also come in anticipation of upcoming elections, in a region still facing persistent security threats.

