Bamenda: Amba bomb blast hits Nkwen Market, kills one

Simon Emile Mooh, senior divisional officer of Mezam division, in the crisis-hit North-West region, announced in a statement that on September 19, armed separatists on the run attacked the Nkwen market in the Bamenda II district. These gunmen detonated an improvised explosive device, killing a woman and injuring six others, including an 11-month-old child. According to the official, the women were shoppers at the market when the attack occurred.

While expressing his condolences to the victims’ families and condemning the terrorist act, the Prefect also stated that security forces had launched a manhunt to track down the attackers.

This attack comes roughly ten days after separatists called for civil disobedience to disrupt the start of the school year. Despite a decline in separatist attacks—attributed to the weakening of the armed movement, which has been hampered by military operations from Yaoundé—the authorities remain on high alert. This vigilance is further underscored by a curfew imposed a week ago by the Prefect of Manyu, in the South-West region.

Source: Sbbc