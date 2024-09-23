Minister Beti Assomo urges discipline among peacekeepers, vows zero tolerance

Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo presided over a ceremony on September 18, 2024, to send off the 11th Cameroonian contingent deployed for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

In his address, Minister Assomo emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for breaches of conduct, stressing the importance of exemplary behavior among the peacekeepers. He warned against acts of dishonor, trafficking, and sexual abuse or exploitation that could tarnish Cameroon’s reputation.

He also underscored the need for strict adherence to operational protocols to maintain the mission’s integrity, warning that any infractions would be dealt with severely. “In any case, should misconduct be established, it will be subject to disciplinary measures commensurate with the offenses committed,” he added.

Assomo highlighted the evolving operational landscape in the Central African Republic, where new bilateral actors with distinct mandates have been deployed. He urged the contingent to remain aware of the local population’s sentiments, which could reflect a “lukewarm perception” of the international forces.

The minister’s emphasis on discipline stems from past discrepancies between the Cameroonian peacekeepers’ widely recognized operational excellence and inappropriate behavior by a minority of personnel. In 2020, Assomo announced sanctions against members of the 6th Cameroonian contingent accused of misconduct during their mission.

Last year, 1,070 Cameroonian peacekeepers were deployed in CAR, tasked with protecting civilians and supporting the country’s transition. Their role included securing Bangui’s 1st and 7th districts, as well as engaging in civil-military activities such as medical consultations and distributing essential supplies.

