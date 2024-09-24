Federal Republic of Ambazonia: Where education does not matter!

All over the world, education is considered a visa that can get many people out of poverty, but in Ambazonia, a virtual country also known as Southern Cameroons, illiteracy is considered good for the citizens and the key to a bright future. A strange irony which challenges any sound educational and social development experts

One of the many reasons Ambazonians raised when the sociopolitical problem which has destabilized many people in Cameroon and killed thousands in the two English-speaking regions of the country was that the quality of education provided by the Yaoundé government was of the lowest quality.

Ambazonians, also considered by the government of Cameroon as separatists, said they needed good quality education but their first action when the sociopolitical crisis commenced was to call on all students not to go to school until the government engineered new ways of doing things, especially by withdrawing all French-speaking teachers from the country’s two English-speaking regions.

While the Yaoundé government has since made some cosmetic changes and concessions, Southern Cameroonians have remained frozen in their positions.

From 2016, following the commencement of the country’s most destabilizing sociopolitical disaster, more than 30,000 students in the country’s two English-speaking regions of the country have not gone to school as gun-toting separatists have been threatening to kill any students and teachers who dare to go to school.

Their latest irrational action just came to an end yesterday. Since schools resumed in other regions of the country in early September, kids in Southern Cameroons have been at home for almost a month because Ambazonian forces had issued a ghost town operation in early September warning parents and students of deadly consequences if students violated their no-school order.

Ambazonia is a “country” wherein education does not matter but their leaders are talking about engineering sustainable development once they gain their independence. No country has ever developed without an educated population. Ambazonians want to demonstrate that education is not necessary when it comes to development and they will stop at nothing just to prove that.

Unfortunately, it is turning out that they are shooting themselves in the foot as their decision will only be counterproductive. Illiterate people will certainly not be reasonable and rational thinking will be a scarce resource. Crime will be high in a country wherein he who toots a gun can become the king.

Not many Southern Cameroonians are admiring these criminals who are marketing themselves as saviors who will bring independence and prosperity to their people. This archaic way of doing things has already hurt the economies of the two regions and unemployment and crime are unacceptably high.

The local population, which used to support the independence seekers is today working with the national defense forces to mop up the two English-speaking regions of the country which are replete with bandits and armed robbers who pass off as separatist fighters.

For almost eight years, most children in rural Southern Cameroons have not been to school. For those whose family members are well to do, they have been moved to towns and cities across the whole country for them to acquire much-needed education. Strangely, most of the students have moved to East Cameroon where they will have to learn the French they had rejected when there was peace in their beloved Southern Cameroons. What an irony! They will be fully assimilated and they might never return to the land they once called home.

Ambazonians are ignorantly helping the Yaoundé government in its bid to assimilate young English-speaking Cameroonians. More power to their elbow! In the next two decades, there will be more French-speaking Cameroonians in Southern Cameroons than English-speaking Cameroonians.

Even the worst dictatorships in the world have never refused their citizens access to education. Even the Taliban encourage their boys to get good education, though the girl child does not have the same access to education.

Ambazonians must stop committing human rights abuses. Refusing children their right to education is a criminal offense just as it is a punishable human rights abuse. Without a soundly educated population, no country can make giant steps forward regarding development.

This irrational decision to keep children out of school has caused a massive exodus from the two English-speaking regions of the country and this is not good news for a region and a people who think they should preserve their Anglo-Saxon educational culture.

By Dr. Joachim Arrey