Manyu Division: EYUMEMA & NYENE MAWN, Where is the money?

The strangest thing in life is living in a world where principle is always linked to bribe and corruption.

Ever since the MOHWA scandal broke out following the breakaway of EYUMEMA and NYENE MAWN, many detractors who do not see beyond their noses hold that exposing the truth about the maladministration and malfeasance in MOHWA meant that Cameroon Concord News Group journalists had taken money from EYUMEMA and NYENE MAWN.

Strangely, none of those alleging that the media group had taken money can prove where and when the money was delivered.

The Cameroon Concord News Group wants to know the account in which the money was paid. As a media organization, the Cameroon Concord News Group will be very pleased to see that money in its account for the excellent services it rendered to the Manyu public.

It takes hard intellectual work to produce exciting articles like the ones the Cameroon Concord News Group delivered to decry the malfeasance that was eating into the fabric of MOHWA.

The Cameroon Concord News Group looks forward to receiving any information that will help to direct it to the accounts wherein the money was paid.

By Chi Prudence Asong