At International Customs Day: SW Customs commune with less privileged in Limbe

The South West Regional Customs headed by the Chief of sector, Mongue Nyamsi Daniel, on Thursday February 9, 2023 doled out food stuff and financial assistance to Save the Children Alliance orphanage in Limbe.

The items comprised two bags of rice, two cartons of cooking oil, two bags of salt with an envelope pregnant with cash.

Speaking during the event, the Southwest Chief of sector for Customs, Mongue Nyamsi Daniel, said that the donation was in line with the 40th edition of the celebration of the International Customs Day which is commemorated worldwide every January 26, and was celetrated on the theme: ‘Nurturing the next generation: Promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing and professional pride in customs.

The South West Customs boss explained that due to security constraints in the North West and South West Regions, the event had been scheduled for February 8-10.

Mongue Nyamsi added that activities started with sports on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. On Thursday February 9, there were internal meetings with Customs transporters and the event ended on Friday 10 with internal meeting with Customs staff. A gala night is expected to close the evening.

“World Customs Day was initiated by the World Customs Organization (W.C.O.) in 1983. This day celebrates all the customs officials and agencies which toil day in and day out to ensure effective world trade management,” the sector chief said.

“Customs officials ensure smooth functioning of trade operations across international borders and put people at the very center of the transformation process,” Mr. Mongue Nyamsi explained.

For his part, the Coordinator of Save the Children Alliance, Ivann Ngale, said that “We are so happy that these children are getting a touch of the government’s feeling within their premises through South West Customs. Thank you so much for this unprecedented visit which I know it was led by the heart.”

He also said that, they empowered the children with entrepreneurial skills to produce hair oil, vaseline among others

“God should take you to ministerial positions with your colleagues. With such hearts you people are helping. The Cameroon Government should give you people more responsibility to enable you reach out to more under-privileged children in our society,” Ngale Ivann prayed.

By Cecilia Manjang