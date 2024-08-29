Archbishop Nkea says biblical faith requires opposition to homosexual agenda

Archbishop Andrew Nkea has strongly rejected the notion that opposition to the LGBT agenda is based simply on African cultural norms.

“Our stand had nothing to do with culture,” said Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Bamenda, Cameroon. “It was about fidelity to the truth; fidelity to what Christ taught. It was about fidelity to what the Apostles handed down to generations.”

Archbishop Nkea, who is president of the Cameroon bishops’ conference, said that African bishops spoke forcefully against blessings for same-sex marriage during the last session of the Synod of Bishops, and in response to the papal document Fiducia Supplicans. “We are going back to the second session with the same vehement rejection of that document,” he said.

Source: Catholic Culture