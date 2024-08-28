Archbishop Nkea on How Synod on Synodality Evolved from Pastoral to “more academic, intellectual topic”

The Synod on Synodality, which started off as a pastoral issue, bringing on board every baptized member of the Church, has now become a “theoretical” topic for intellectuals, the Archbishop of Cameroon’s Catholic Archdiocese of Bamenda has observed.

In his presentation at the August 23 session of the ongoing weekly synodal palavers, Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya explored the various ways in which the ongoing multi-year Synod on Synodality, which Pope Francis extended to 2024, with the first phase, 4-29 October 2023, having concluded with a 42-page summary report, has evolved.

“Synodality has undergone an evolution from the time it was conceived through the time it was put out as a subject for the next synod up to where we are now,” Archbishop Nkea said at the event that the Pan-African Catholic Theology and Pastoral Network (PACTPAN) organized in collaboration with the Conference of Major Superiors of Africa and Madagascar (COMSAM).

He noted, “Synodality, which stood out as a pastoral topic, is becoming a more academic and intellectual topic.”

According to the Cameroonian Catholic Archbishop, synodality started as a means of gathering the people of God and getting everyone to participate in the life of the Church both in governance and in the preaching of the Gospel.

He said that along the way, he had noticed people move from discussions of inclusion and participation of every Christian in the life of the Church to “very fundamental theological discussions.”

Synodal conversations at present, he said, are theological in nature and “rise far above just the Christians and the Baptized participating in the life of the Church.”

“We started with participation, communion and mission, and these were just simple tools to get every baptized individual involved in the life and the governance of the Church,” the Archbishop of Bamenda, who also serves as President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC) said.

“We are beginning to push down the three words that define synodality for us: participation, mission and communion. And we are beginning to move to more theological conversations,” the vocal Catholic Archbishop said, and expressed concern that the Synodal conversations are evolving in a way that “is taking us away from the more practical realm to the theoretical realm.”

The August 23 African palaver, which brought together African theologians, Clergy, women and men Religious, and Laity was organized under the theme, “Theological criteria and synodal methodologies as a basis for shared discernment of controversial doctrinal, pastoral and ethical issues.”

Source: aciafrica