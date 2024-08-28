Etoudi:  Biya sides with British American Tobacco

Under President Biya’s high orders, Agriculture Minister Henri Eyebe Ayissi has dropped the decision to expropriate British American Tobacco Cameroon from prime land in Yaoundé, despite having agreed to it only a few months earlier.

BAT Cameroun reportedly condemned the expropriation of its land in the Bastos district of Yaoundé. Cameroon Intelligence Report gathered that the seizure was overseen by lands minister Henri Eyebe Ayissi, and several names linked to Unity Palace were cited.

Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh Minister Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic had earlier called for the setting up of a joint commission to investigate the allocation of state-owned plots of land in the nation’s capital Yaounde.

Rita Akana with files from Africa Intelligence