French Cameroun: Food poisoning claims six lives in Ngole Mbele village

Six people, including children aged 8 to 12 and adults, have died after consuming poisonous fufu corn in Ngola Mbele, a village in the Dimako subdivision of Cameroon’s East Region.

The tragic incident occurred on August 26, 2024, according to local sources.

Reports indicate that the family unknowingly prepared their meal using corn that had been treated with toxic substances meant to repel squirrels and other farm animals.

The victims’ bodies have been taken to the Regional Hospital in Bertoua, while two survivors are currently receiving medical care.

Source: News Central