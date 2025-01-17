Another CPDM baron has died in Yaoundé aged 85

Professor Pierre Titi Nwel, a member of the Electoral Council (Elecam) has died aged 85.

Cameroon Concord News understands that Professor Titi Pierre passed away late on Thursday 16 of January 2025 in Yaoundé.

He was expected in Douala today Friday 17 January 2025 to begin a tour of ELECAM’s rigging facilities in the Littoral region.

Pierre Titi Nwel was born on 1 November 1940 in Matomb a district in the Nyong-et-Kéllé Division in the Centre region some 65 km south-west of Yaoundé. He held a doctorate in sociology from the University of Paris-X (Nanterre).

He worked at the Ministry of Education from 1973 to 2012 and has held a number of international consultancy positions.

By Rita Akana