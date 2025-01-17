Southern Cameroons Crisis: 1 killed, 6 injured in Bamenda clash

At least one person was killed and six others injured on Thursday afternoon in a clash between government troops and Ambazonia Restoration Forces in Bamenda.

The exchange of fire occurred in the neighborhood of Bamenda, chief city in the North West region as the Francophone dominated military repelled an Amba infiltration attempt, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“They attacked a military outpost at Ntabessi. Our brave forces fought back and opened fire. It was then that stray bullets killed a civilian and injured six others. Our forces are pursuing them to their hideouts,” the official said.

A separatist insurgency has been going on in Cameroon’s two anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017. Armed separatists attempt to secede from the largely French-speaking Cameroon and create an independent nation in the regions.

By Fon Lawrence with files from Xinhuanet