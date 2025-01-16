Former Secretary General at the Presidency David Abouem à Tchoyi dies age 81

The former Secretary General at the presidency of the republic David Abouem à Tchoyi has died at the age of 81.

The renowned civil administrator, who was governor of the South West and North West provinces died Wednesday 15 January 2025 in Yaoundé.

Family sources said Mr Abouem had lost consciousness. He collapsed and was pronounced dead at his home. His family believes the cause of death to be a heart attack.

David Abouem à Tchoyi was an outstanding administrator and politician not just of his generation but for generations far before who possessed extraordinary charm and a common touch which endeared him to so many in both French and English speaking Cameroon.

For many years David Abouem à Tchoyi was an incredibly significant figure in Cameroon who worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved. He was last seen in public on 10 January 2025 at the ceremony to present New Year’s greetings to President Paul Biya at the Unity Palace.

Abouem à Tchoyi was born on 15 January 1944 in Kribi, a seaside town and port in the South Region. He did his primary education in his village in 1950.

He completed his secondary education at the Collège Évangélique de Libamba from 1957 to 1964. He then enrolled at the University of Yaoundé, where he obtained a law degree in 1967, before entering the National School of Administration and Magistracy (Enam) and graduated in 1969. He also studied at the IIAP in Paris.

At the Ministry of Territorial Administration, he became Head of the Coordination Department, Director of Territorial Organisation and Secretary General on 31 August 1972.

He had a meteoric rise in the Francophone dominated Cameroon system and he successively held the following positions:

Secretary General at the Ministry of Planning and Regional Development, Secretary General at the Ministry of the Economy and Planning, and Secretary General at the Prime Minister’s Office from 17 July 1975.

On 8 September 1976, he was appointed Governor of the North-West region, before holding the same position in the South-West region. On 4 February 1984, he was appointed Secretary General at the President of the Republic. From 24 August 1985 to 21 November 1986, he was Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research. He was also a member of the National Commission for Bilingualism and Multiculturalism.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai