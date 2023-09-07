Ambazonia’s ‘deadliest back-to-school massacre’: Many feared dead in Mile 17

Some Church leaders have called the killings ‘a worrying escalation’ of the conflict in Southern Cameroons and a local human rights group says it is extremely difficult to count the bodies of students killed in today’s attacks in Buea and Muea.

Scores of bodies of students – too many to count – remain inside burnt cars from an attack described by Buea residents as the deadliest massacre in the history of back-to-school ever since the beginning of the crisis in English speaking Cameroon.

Fighting started today Thursday in Muea, one kilometer away from Buea the chief city in the South West region where Ambazonia fighters seized the main road linking Muea to Buea.

Cameroon government security forces reportedly responded rapidly and deployed significant military assets but could not stop the attacks that were going on.

Our correspondent in Buea who contributed to this report said that most of the victims were school children and their parents who could not escape from the vehicles when Amba fighters entered Muea and Buea firing on residents.

A businessman in Mile 17 told Cameroon Intelligence Report that it was a onerous task attending to the corpses and even the seriously injured ones who may have died after the fighters left the scene.

The attacks come some days after schools in some areas in Southern Cameroons reopened their doors.

There are fears that the back-to-school project currently being marketed by the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé is likely to trigger even more bloodshed. Thousands of Southern Cameroonians have been displaced by the violence

The Yaoundé government has made no official comment on the alleged Buea-Muea massacres.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai